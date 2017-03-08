Date: 8 March 2017 15:46

Baku, March 8, AZERTAC

Secretary General of the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan Elkhan Mammadov and President of the Football Association of Montenegro Dejan Savicevic have discussed ways of developing cooperation between the football authorities of the two countries.

During the meeting, Mammadov also presented his platform as he bids to be elected as a member of UEFA Executive Committee.

Azerbaijani, Montenegrin football associations discuss cooperation prospects