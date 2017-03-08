Aktual mövzular: Dollar alış-satışı , Cəbhədə gərginlik, Məzənnə, Hava haqqında, Neftin qiyməti

Azerbaijani, Montenegrin football associations discuss cooperation prospects

Date: 8 March 2017 15:46

Baku, March 8, AZERTAC 

Secretary General of the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan Elkhan Mammadov and President of the Football Association of Montenegro Dejan Savicevic have discussed ways of developing cooperation between the football authorities of the two countries.

During the meeting, Mammadov also presented his platform as he bids to be elected as a member of UEFA Executive Committee.


Top news