Samsung Galaxy S7/S7 Edge Price Reduced by $250, Includes Free Memory Card

Date: 9 March 2017 12:34

The Samsung Galaxy S8 launch is right behind the corner. The device is expected to mark a huge makeover for Samsung-made phones all with a very premium hardware set and an even premium price tag.



As we are nearing the Galaxy S8 launch, Samsung is now offering heavy discounts up to $250 on its last year flagship Smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge.



Which means, you will now be able to buy the Samsung Galaxy S7 for $300 whereas the Galaxy S7 Edge will cost you $445. Apart from the reduction in pricing, you will also get a 128GB Samsung-made Micro SD card on purchase of every Galaxy S7 or Galaxy S7 Edge unit.



This deal is currently only available on Sprint carrier variants of the Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge Smartphones. For more details on the prices and plans of the devices, do head on to the source links mentioned below.





