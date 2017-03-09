The number of transactions carried out with the use of electronic signatures continues to grow

Date: 9 March 2017 12:34

Electronic signature is one of the tools that are used for determining the identity of a virtual space user. It is a code performing all the functions of a signature in the electronic system that is used for encoding out-going electronic information and identifying the sender. As an element confirming electronic document exchange, electronic signature ensures the secure and flexible implementation of processes in the virtual space. It is for this reason that the number of users of electronic signature continues to grow.



Thus, according to statistical information, the National Certification Services Center of the Data Processing Centre issued a total of 101,730 e-signature certificates during the period starting from the date of the launch of e-signature certificates in our country up to 1 March 2017. 67, 042 of these e-signature certificates were issued to state agencies, 17,304 – to physical persons and 17,384 – to legal entities.



It should be noted that the number of e-signature certificates issued during the first 2 months of 2017 totaled 1,514. 1,060 of these e-signature certificates were issued to state agencies, 94 – to physical persons and 360 – to legal entities.



The number of transactions carried out with the use of electronic signatures also continues to grow. Thus, a total of 19,419,473 authentication and e-signature-related operations have so far been carried in our country. 15,858,892 of these operations were carried out by state agencies and 3,560,581 – by physical persons and legal entities.



The number of authentication and e-signature-related operations carried out during the first 2 months of 2017 totaled 1,584,680. And this figure makes 9% of the total number of operations. 1,062,498 of these operations were carried out by state agencies, 504,082 – by physical persons and legal entities.





