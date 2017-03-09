Azerbaijan attends international “İTB Berlin” tourism exhibition

Date: 9 March 2017 12:46

Baku, March 9, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani delegation led by Minister of Culture and Tourism Abulfas Garayev participates in the international “İTB Berlin” tourism exhibition in Germany.

According to the Ministry, along with 16 local tourism companies and 5 hotels, the event brings together organizing committee of the Formula 1 Grand Prix to be held in Baku on June 23-25 and "Old City" State Historical-Architectural Reserve-Museum Center.

Minister of Culture and Tourism Abulfas Garayev and Azerbaijani Ambassador to Germany Ramin Hasanov attend the opening ceremony of the event.

Azerbaijani 94-square-meter stand showcases the country`s tourism potential. Books, booklets and CDs in the Azerbaijani, German and English languages were distributed among the participants.

The exhibition will last until March 12.

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism and local tourism companies attended international “İTB Berlin” tourism exhibition, since 2004.

