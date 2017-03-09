Turkish MP: It is unacceptable to remain silent on Khojaly genocide

Date: 9 March 2017 20:46

Istanbul, March 9, AZERTAC

Head of Turkey-Azerbaijan Interparliamentary Friendship Group Necdet Unuvar has said it is unacceptable to remain silent on Khojaly genocide. “Khojaly genocide is the gravest crime against humanity committed in the 20th century. We wish that these crimes would not to be committed again,” he told AZERTAC. He said Khojaly tragedy will never be forgotten. “Those who committed this crime must be brought to justice.”

Unuvar stressed the necessity of increasing the world community`s awareness of atrocities committed by the Armenians in Khojaly. “We should not turn a blind eye to what happened in Khojaly, and it is unacceptable to remain silent on the horrors of this tragedy. We demand that the perpetrators of this crime face the full force of the law,” Unuvar added.

Sabir Shahtakhti

Special Correspondent

