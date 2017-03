Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers to compete in Istanbul tournament

Date: 9 March 2017 21:46

Baku, March 9, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers will vie for medals at the International 45th Yasar Dogu Tournament to be held in Istanbul, Turkey on March 10-12.

Azerbaijan`s squad includes Mahir Amiraslanov (57kg), Galib Aliyev (61kg), Aghahuseyn Mustafayev (65kg), Ibrahim Usubov (86kg) and Aslanbek Albarov (97kg).

Along with Azerbaijan, the tournament will bring together wrestlers from Turkey, US, Poland, Russia and others.

