Azerbaijan, UK sign military cooperation plan

Date: 9 March 2017 21:46
Baku, March 9, AZERTAC
Azerbaijan`s and the UK`s ministries of defence have signed a military cooperation plan for 2017-2018.
Prior to the signing ceremony, the two countries` military officials discussed cooperation in the field of defence, training, education, collaboration within peace-keeping operations, as well as regional security.
