Azerbaijan, UK sign military cooperation plan

Baku, March 9, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan`s and the UK`s ministries of defence have signed a military cooperation plan for 2017-2018.

Prior to the signing ceremony, the two countries` military officials discussed cooperation in the field of defence, training, education, collaboration within peace-keeping operations, as well as regional security.

