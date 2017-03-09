‘UK interested in strengthening military ties with Azerbaijan’

Date: 9 March 2017 22:46

Baku, March 9, AZERTAC

“The United Kingdom is interested in strengthening military ties with Azerbaijan,” said Director for International Policy of the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Nick Gurr as he met with Azerbaijan`s Minister of Defense Zakir Hasanov in Baku.

A wide exchange of views on military education, in particular participation of representatives of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in the "Military English Courses" has been held at the meeting, the main topic of which was a discussion of the regular staff negotiations between the Defense Ministries of Azerbaijan and Great Britain. It was noted that a number of Azerbaijani officers participating in these courses is growing every year, which is a very important achievement.

Informing the UK delegation about the situation in the region, Hasanov stressed that Armenia's unconstructive position in the negotiations in connection with the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict poses a serious threat to international and regional peace and security.

The Director for International Policy hailed Azerbaijan's participation in the peacekeeping mission in Afghanistan.

Gurr emphasized that the UK recognizes and supports the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan. He added that his country is a supporter of the solution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within the norms and principles of international law.

They also discussed prospects for military and military-technical cooperation, regional, maritime, energy security, as well as joint struggle against terrorism.

