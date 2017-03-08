Date: 9 March 2017 22:46

Baku, March 9, AZERTAC

Foreign Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of India have had an exchange of congratulatory letters on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

In the letter addressed to his Indian counterpart Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov expressed his conviction that the existing successful cooperation in various fields between the two countries will be developed further based on mutual trust, understanding and support within the international organizations.

In his letter addressed to Elmar Mammadyarov Foreign Minister of India Sushma Swaraj noted that the successful cooperation between the two countries in various fields, including political, economic, energy, cultural and people-to-people contacts will contribute further to cementing bilateral relations.

Sushma Swaraj: Azerbaijan, India enjoy successful cooperation in various areas