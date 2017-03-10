Date: 10 March 2017 09:34

The E-government Training and Education Centre of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies held an event on the topic of “The role of women in ICT” on the occasion of March 8 - International Women's Day.



The event, attended by about 50 young women from Baku and Ganja cities, was aimed at heightening women’s interest in ICT and promoting career opportunities for them in this field.



At the event, Acting Director of the E-government Training and Education Centre Rauf Jabbarov spoke about the advantages the Ministry offers to women and trainings organised by the Centre.



Then, the women who have achieved success in the field of ICT, including the founders of “Femmes Digitales” club Sabina Mammadli and Shabnam Mammadova, president of the company “MONT Azerbaijan” Gunel Safaraliyeva, representative of “Wowoman” club Kamala Ismayilova and representatives of youth organizations Aygun Hassanzadeh and Samaya Ibrahimova made presentations.



After that, Head of “Young Entrepreneurs Network” organization Khayala Mammadova provided the gathering with information about the entrepreneurial opportunities being offered to women and the female startups who have achieved success in the field of ICT.



The women from Ganja city who joined the event via teleconference said they were satisfied with the opportunities created for them.



Towards the end of the event, gifts were given to the women by partner organizations.






















