PolyMart becomes sponsor of Caspian Energy Forum Baku – 2017

Baku, March 10, AZERTAC

PolyMart has become a sponsor of the 4th International Caspian Energy Forum-2017 (www.caspianenergyforum.com) which will take place in Baku on April 12.

“Heads of government structures, ministries, committees and agencies of Azerbaijan, Caspian-Black Sea and Bal­tic region countries, representatives of diplomatic and international missions accredited in the Republic of Azerbai­jan, as well as heads of large international companies will attend Caspian Energy Forum-2017,” First Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Caspian European Club (Caspian Business Club) and Caspian Amer­ican Club Telman Aliyev said. In general, 500 delegates from 50 countries of the world will take part in the forum.

“Caspian Energy Forum – 2017 will become a ground for discussion of promising directions of different economic sectors of Azerbaijan,” Director of PolyMart LLC Rashad Mammadov said. “Reforms, implemented in the country in accordance with the road maps approved by the Head of State of Azerbaijan, will be discussed within the framework of the Forum. It will strengthen the development of the non-oil sector and establish production of export-oriented products. The Forum will also discuss the development of transport corridors aimed at increasing transit flows within the framework of the East-West corridor,” he emphasized.

“Cooperating actively with CEIBC, PolyMart LLC supports Caspian Energy Forum-2017 which is a signifi­cant event for the Caspian-Black Sea region and aims at active cooperation with international companies and at­traction of foreign investments into the country,” Rashad Mammadov noted.

PolyMart LLC has been operating since 2015. The main scope of activity is a production of plastic pipes and pipe connections of P-Plast brand in Azerbaijan. The company is also engaged in sale of materials required for installation within water, gas and sewage systems of the country and beyond it. The Company is also an official representative of a number of foreign producers.

The forum will consist of the three sessions. The first session will be dedicated to preliminary results of the implemented economic reforms. The second session will cover the issues concerning the development of the oil-gas and energy sectors of the Caspian region states. The third session will be dedicated to projects, which are im­plemented in the non-oil sector (finance, transport, ICT, agroindustry and tourism), and their promotion towards the world markets.

Science-Production Company R.I.S.K. is a sponsor of the 4th International Caspian Energy Forum-2017. Asia Sky Express & OCS, Azpetrol Ltd and Sinam are the partners of the event.

