Date: 10 March 2017 14:46

A+ A–



Baku, March 10, AZERTAC

A GUAM business forum will be held in Kiev, Ukraine, on March 27, AZPROMO said.

The business forum will be organized as part of a meeting of the heads of government of GUAM member countries. AZPROMO said Azerbaijani entrepreneurs are invited to attend the event.

Kiev to host GUAM business forum