Sheikh Sultan Bin Ahmed Al Qasimi says IGCF 2017 underscores key role in development

Baku, March 10, AZERTAC

HE Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Media Council, Thursday hosted media partners of the upcoming International Government Communication Forum (IGCF 2017) at Al Majaz Waterfront in Sharjah, in the presence of Sharjah government officials HE Dr Khalid Al Omar Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Media City, Mohammed Khalaf, Director General, Sharjah TV, Tariq Saeed Allay, Director of Sharjah Government Media Bureau.

Being held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohamed al Qasimi, Member of Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah at Expo Centre Sharjah on March 22-23, the Sixth Edition of IGCF is themed, Societal Participation, Comprehensive Development, and will deliberate on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals as part of the UN’s 2030 Agenda and how government communication can help deliver change.

Speaking on the occasion, Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi thanked the partners and sponsors for their continuing support and partnership for the extraordinary success of IGCF, which is the first of its kind event and initiative in the region dedicated to government communication and has earned itself worldwide recognition with its continuing focus on issues and challenges facing the region and how governments can play their role to make a difference.

Elaborating on the theme and focus of the IGCF 2017, he said: “We have selected this year’s theme on the grounds that government communication plays a pivotal role in achieving sustainable development goals. The theme asserts the central role of government communication in highlighting world government trends through campaigns targeted at all categories.”

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi commended the decision of HH the Ruler of Sharjah to establish Sharjah Media Council, which is a culmination of the Emirate’s pioneering march in media in its print, audio and visual forms. “It is a qualitative addition to the media record of the UAE and supports its media institutions towards the implementation of the country’s objectives and achievement of overall national interest,” he emphasised.

For their part, partners and sponsors of the IGCF 2017 said they were excited about being part of the event and initiative that is the first of its kind in the region and promoted best media practices, transparency and responsive governance.

Representing the event media sponsors and partners on the occasion were HE Ibrahim Al Abed, Adviser to Director General of National Media Council, Ali Taher, Regional Director of BBC, MENA Region, Mohammed bin Dakhin, Ambassador of Sharjah Prize and Director of Media and Communication, Securities and Commodities Authority, Mohamed Almezel, Managing Editor of Gulf News, Jamal Al Duwairy, Assistant Managing Editor of Al Khaleej newspaper, Gina Johnson, Editorial Director of Motivate Publishing, Burcu Sapmaz, Country Manager of the Business Year, Sami Al Reyami, Editor in Chief of Emarat Al Youm, Rochelle Almei, Director, Circulation of INC. Arabia Magazine (English & Arabic), Daoud Abu Qasheh, Key Accounts Director – Public Service, Linked in, Sadiq Jarar, Director, Public Relations of Skynews Arabia, Yasser A Almisfer, Deputy GM – Projects of Al Arabiya News, Dr. Sulaiman Al Hattlan, CEO of Hattlan Media, Mohammed Khalil Al Shamsi, Director of Corporate Communication, FEWA, and representatives of other media organisations and government entities etc.

Launched in 2012 and hosted by Sharjah Government Media Bureau – known earlier as Sharjah Media Centre -- the IGCF aims to showcase best global practices in government communication, and enhance the performance of governments through improving their communication with citizens.

The IGCF 2017 will see more than 2,500 world leaders, opinion makers and media and communication experts all under one roof who will brainstorm over how best to implement the UN’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. They will debate issues and challenges facing governments around the world and the world community and discuss ways of creating a better world.

