Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers learn rivals for World Cup

Date: 10 March 2017

Baku, March 10, AZERTAC

The Azerbaijan national Greco-Roman wrestling team have learned rivals for the World Cup to be held in Abadan, Iran on March 16-17.

Azerbaijan are pitted against Turkey, Belarus and Ukraine in Group B.

Russia, Iran, Germany and Kazakhstan will compete in Group A.

The Azerbaijan Greco-Roman wrestling team became the winner of the World Cup in 2015.

