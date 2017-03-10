Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers learn rivals for World Cup

Aktual mövzular: Dollar alış-satışı , Cəbhədə gərginlik, Məzənnə, Hava haqqında, Neftin qiyməti
Date: 10 March 2017 16:46
A+
A–
Baku, March 10, AZERTAC
The Azerbaijan national Greco-Roman wrestling team have learned rivals for the World Cup to be held in Abadan, Iran on March 16-17.
Azerbaijan are pitted against Turkey, Belarus and Ukraine in Group B.
Russia, Iran, Germany and Kazakhstan will compete in Group A.
The Azerbaijan Greco-Roman wrestling team became the winner of the World Cup in 2015.