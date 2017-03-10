Date: 10 March 2017 19:46

A+ A–



Baku, March 10, AZERTAC

Grand Slam judo tournament commemorating national leader Heydar Aliyev has kicked off in Baku.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, deputy minister of youth and sport Ismayil Ismayilov highlighted Azerbaijan`s sporting achievements in the last few years. He drew the audience`s attention to President Ilham Aliyev`s attention to the development of sport. He said that in 2015 Azerbaijan hosted the first ever European Games. “This year Azerbaijan will host the fourth Islamic Solidarity Games, Formula One Azerbaijan Grand Prix, and European women`s volleyball championship.”

President of the International Judo Federation Marius Vizer thanked the Azerbaijani President for his assistance in organizing sporting events. He said Azerbaijan will host a judo world championship.

President of Azerbaijan Judo Federation Rovnag Abdullayev spoke of what is being done to promote judo in the country.

Grand Slam tournament features more than 200 judo fighters from 41 countries.

Grand Slam judo tournament opens in Baku