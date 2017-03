Date: 10 March 2017 20:46

Baku, March 10, AZERTAC

Orkhan Safarov has claimed Azerbaijan`s first medal at Grand Slam judo tournament commemorating national leader Heydar Aliyev in Baku. He won bronze in the men`s 60kg weight category.

The tournament features 183 fighters (110 men, and 73 women) from 31 countries.

Azerbaijan`s Safarov wins bronze at Baku Grand Slam judo tournament