Azerbaijan`s FM meets head of France-Caucasus Friendship Group in Senate of France

Date: 10 March 2017 20:46

A+ A–



Baku, March 10, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan`s Minister of Foreign Affairs Elmar Mammadyarov met with a delegation led by André Reichardt, the head of France-Caucasus Friendship Group in the Senate of France.

They discussed the various aspects of Azerbaijan-France bilateral relations as well as successful operation of French companies in Azerbaijan and cooperation in the fields of energy, transport, humanitarian, educational areas.

Elmar Mammadyarov briefed the delegation about French companies' investments in Azerbaijan's economy, activity of France as one of Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group and French lyceum as well as Azerbaijan-France University (UFAZ) operating in Azerbaijan and touched upon the cooperation between Azerbaijan and International Francophone Organization. He emphasized that the high level visits make substantial contribution to the development of bilateral cooperation.

André Reichardt noted that a prime goal of their visit is to get a broader knowledge about the Azerbaijani-French relations and get informed on the settlement of Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno- Karabakh conflict. He also stressed that the parliamentary diplomacy could make positive contributions to the resolution of Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict and in this regard emphasized the importance of intensifying contacts.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov informed the delegation about the ongoing negotiation processes towards the settlement of Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and to this end Azerbaijan’s position based on the norms and principles of international law as well as the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and justice.

He stressed that the armed forces of Armenia, first and foremost, have to be withdrawn from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan and Azerbaijani refugees and IDPs have to be returned to their native lands for the resolution of the conflict. Minister Mammadyarov also noted that everyone is very well aware about the conflict resolution process and with a view of making progress Armenia must demonstrate political will.

Azerbaijan`s FM meets head of France-Caucasus Friendship Group in Senate of France