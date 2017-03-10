Azerbaijani President awards military staff of Interior Troops 

Date: 10 March 2017 20:46

Baku, March 10, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order awarding a group of servicemen of the Interior Troops on the occasion of its 25th anniversary.

Under the order, two persons (one posthumously) were awarded “For the Motherland” medal, two persons (one posthumously) with “For Courage” medal and 16 persons for “For Military Services” medal for their role in protecting Azerbaijan`s territorial integrity, for courage they showed during combats and for their accomplishments in fulfilling service assignments and military tasks.

