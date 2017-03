Azerbaijan Greco-Roman wrestling team name squad for World Cup

Date: 10 March 2017 20:46

Baku, March 10, AZERTAC

The Azerbaijan national Greco-Roman wrestling team have named a squad for the World Cup to be held in Abadan, Iran on March 16-17.

The team includes Rovshan Bayramov, Taleh Mammadov (both 59kg), Kamran Mammadov, Nofel Babayev (both 66kg), Rasul Chunayev, Hasan Aliyev (both 71kg), Elvin Mursaliyev (75kg), Rafig Huseynov (80kg), Islam Abbasov (85kg), Orkhan Nuriyev (98kg), Sabah Shariati and Oyan Nazariani (both 130kg).

Azerbaijan are pitted against Turkey, Belarus and Ukraine in Group B.

Russia, Iran, Germany and Kazakhstan will compete in Group A.

The Azerbaijan Greco-Roman wrestling team became the winner of the World Cup in 2015.

