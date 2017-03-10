Judo community representatives pay respect to national leader Heydar Aliyev

Aktual mövzular: Dollar alış-satışı , Cəbhədə gərginlik, Məzənnə, Hava haqqında, Neftin qiyməti
Date: 10 March 2017 20:46
Baku, March 10, AZERTAC
Representatives of the International Judo Federation and Azerbaijan Judo Federation have visited the Alley of Honors to lay a wreath at the tomb of Azerbaijan`s national leader Heydar Aliyev as Baku is hosting Grand Slam international judo tournament commemorating the national leader.
They also put flowers at the grave of prominent ophthalmologist academician Zarifa Aliyeva.
