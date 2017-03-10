Date: 10 March 2017 20:46

Baku, March 10, AZERTAC

Representatives of the International Judo Federation and Azerbaijan Judo Federation have visited the Alley of Honors to lay a wreath at the tomb of Azerbaijan`s national leader Heydar Aliyev as Baku is hosting Grand Slam international judo tournament commemorating the national leader.

They also put flowers at the grave of prominent ophthalmologist academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

Judo community representatives pay respect to national leader Heydar Aliyev