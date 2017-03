Date: 10 March 2017 20:46

A+ A–



Baku, March 10, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani chess players will vie for medals at Korchnoi Zurich Challenge 2017 to be held on April 12-17.

Azerbaijan`s hopes will be pinned on Eltaj Safarli, Gadir Huseynov, Mahammad Ismayilov and Aysu Ismayilova.

The tournament will feature Master and Main tournaments.

Azerbaijani chess players to compete in Korchnoi Zurich Challenge