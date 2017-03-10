Date: 10 March 2017 21:46

Earlier this year Greek broadcaster, ERT, announced that Demy will represent Greece in the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest. The dynamic team of composers also include Dimitris Kontopoulos and director Fokas Evaggelinos.

Demy, Dimitra Papadea, was born in 1991 in Athens, Greece. She is signed to Panik records and, among other accolades, she won Best New Artist in the 2012 MAD Music Awards. Dimitris Kontopoulos and Fokas Evaggelinos were involved in the Eurovision Song Contest several times in the past, most recently in last year's Russian entry You Are The Only One, that placed third in Stockholm as performed by Sergey Lazarev.

Greece made its debut in the Eurovision Song Contest in 1974 but it is only in recent years that the country achieved considerable success. In 2001 the country achieved its first top three placing when Antique finished third. Greece won the Eurovision Song Contest in 2005 with My Number One performed by Helena Paparizou and as a result the 2006 contest was held in Athens. Greece has finished in the top ten in ten out of the last sixteen contests making it one of the most successful countries in the past decade. Last year Argo represented Greece with the song Utopian Land.

Demy to represent Greece with 'This is Love' in ESC 2017