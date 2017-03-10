Date: 10 March 2017 21:46

Moscow, March 10, AZERTAC

“Resolution of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict demands urgent measures. We believe that as one of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs Russia may play an active role in solving the conflict,” said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the sixth meeting of the High-Level Russian-Turkish Cooperation Council in Moscow.

The Turkish President stressed the necessity of launching comprehensive discussions on the conflict resolution. “What happens on the line of contact shows how tense the situation is. It shows a rising threat of a new war between Azerbaijan and Armenia,” the Turkish President added.

Farida Abdullayeva

Special Correspondent

Turkish President: We believe Russia may play active role in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict resolution