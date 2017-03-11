Pre-Orders of New Nokia 3310 Exceed Expectations

Date: 11 March 2017 11:34

Nokia has made its re-entry into the smartphone market in January with HMD Global’s Nokia 6. The mid-range smartphone managed to gather a lot of attention. It went aout of stock in under a minute, and soon after, HMD Global decided to go ‘global’ at MWC 2017 with the launch of many other phones. However, the most promising was the Nokia 3310 reboot which comes in a tweaked modern design, a larger colour display, and few other changes. The company claims that the device has attracted many buyers.



Nokia 3310 is a phone which is bringing a lot of nostalgia and HMD rode this wave perfectly when it announced the resurrection of the device. And interest might be turning to actual sales as fans are pre-ordering the phone a lot, as per GSM Arena.



The Telegraph quotes one retailer, who says about the demand for a feature phone like the Nokia 3310 (2017) was “unprecedented”. The retailer is expected to be the only company in the UK to have opened pre-registrations for the feature phone.



“There has been an astonishing groundswell of interest in the Nokia 3310 following the launch announcement of this reimagined classic. Levels of pre-registrations at Carphone Warehouse are incredibly strong,” Andrew Wilson, UK director of buying at Carphone Warehouse told in an interview..



Furthermore, research firm Captify also claims that the interest in the Nokia brand spiked a lot following the feature phone launch, with searches for Nokia having jumped 797 percent following the launch of the feature phone. Captify’s research has also showed a “spike in searches for carriers in relation to the smartphone that could indicate intent to buy.”



On the other hand an analyst has also suggested that Nokia’s 2.5G connectivity could hamper sales in western markets. The reason behind this is the network bands have been switched off in many countries like the US and Canada, as reported by NDTV.



Nokia 3310 is quite a comprehensive update over its predecessor. It comes with a 2.4′ color display, a 2MP rear camera and a microSD slot. The 2017 Nokia 3310’s battery life is 10 times more than the original. Device offers 1200mAh battery which can run 22 hours of talktime and a colossal 30 days of standby time. Also, unlike the proprietary port on the original 3310, the new version comes with a convenient microUSB port for charging.



Nokia 3310 runs on the S30+ operating system and comes with an updated version of the iconic Snake game found on the classic 3310. The handset has been priced at 49 Euros, which is around INR 3,500 and will come in a bevy of colours including Red, Yellow and Navy Blue.





