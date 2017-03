Date: 11 March 2017 11:46

A+ A–



Baku, March 11, AZERTAC

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today received the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs Stephane Visconti, Igor Popov, Richard Hoagland and Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk.

President Ilham Aliyev received OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs