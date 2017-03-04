Date: 11 March 2017 12:46
A+
A–
Baku, March 11, AZERTAC
Azeri Light crude oil price has fallen on the world markets.
The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil decreased $0.09 to stand at $52.98
AZERTAG.AZ
:Azeri Light crude sells for $52.98
Related news
04.03.2017 [17:50]
Azeri Light crude sells for $56.35
03.03.2017 [10:29]
Azeri Light oil price decreases on world markets
01.03.2017 [11:38]
Azeri Light oil price decreases on world markets
25.02.2017 [13:17]
Azeri Light crude sells for $57.52