Azeri Light crude sells for $52.98

Date: 11 March 2017 12:46

Baku, March 11, AZERTAC

Azeri Light crude oil price has fallen on the world markets.

The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil decreased $0.09 to stand at $52.98


