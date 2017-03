Date: 11 March 2017 14:46

Baku, March 11, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani athlete Rostislav Pevtsov has jumped up a spot to rank 16th in the world rankings of the International Triathlon Union (ITU). He now has 3196,01 points.

Spanish Mario Mola tops the rankings.

Azerbaijani triathlete soars in ITU world rankings