Sharjah announces launch of international Government Communication Centre

Date: 11 March 2017 15:46

A+ A–



Baku, March 11, AZERTAC

In an extraordinary move, Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Media Council, has announced the launch of the International Government Communication Centre (IGCC), ahead of the Sixth Edition of International Government Communication Forum (IGCF 2017), being held from March 22-23 in Sharjah with more than 2,500 world leaders, influencers and international experts in attendance.

The first of its kind platform in the region, the International Government Communication Centre will be managed by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB) and is being seen as yet another extraordinary initiative by the Sharjah government to support and boost the media environment in the Emirate and the UAE. The IGCC will function as a world-class media resource facility as well as a scientific research and knowledge platform offering reference and all possible guidance in the field of government communication locally, regionally and internationally.

Announcing the initiative, Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi said that the Sixth Edition of the IGCF will see the official launch of the new Centre in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and international guests, senior officials and communication specialists from around the world.

The Chairman of Sharjah Media Council stressed that the International Government Communication Centre is based on the vision to build an integrated government communication system involving the IGCF, sophisticated knowledge platforms and specialised programmes for training and developing the skills and abilities of those working in government communication, besides forming an international relations network of specialists in the field.

He said: "Since the launch of the International Government Communication Forum in 2012, we have been guided by a clear vision and goal to promote the concept and applications of government communication. This is for several reasons, most importantly the increasing importance of government communication, the evolution of modern media and the advancement of communication sciences and technologies, not to mention the lack of interest in this important aspect of the relationship between governments and the public.”

“Based on this vision, the IGCF has drawn the interest of top media and communication experts from across the globe, who have been flocking to the event and managed to create new prospects for developing best government communication practices and applications, in the field that we have pioneered in the region by launching a forum of such proportions and international standing,” added Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi.

Speaking on the occasion, Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Executive Chairman of Sharjah Department of Government Relations, lauded the International Government Communication Centre as a demonstration of the keenness of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah to support and promote government communication locally, regionally and internationally, and of the continuous efforts made in this regard by Sharjah, being the first to allocate an entire forum for government communication.

Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi pointed to the significant role played by the IGCF over the past years in consolidating the government communication experience and highlighting successful experiences in the field, stressing that the International Government Communication Centre initiative will consolidate the IGCF's status as one of the world's most prominent forums in this field.

Tariq Saeed Allay, Director of Sharjah Government Media Bureau, viewed the International Government Communication Centre as a reflection of and tribute to the success of the IGCF, which has been successfully hosted by Sharjah all these years and setting a new benchmark and focusing on this largely unexplored field.

He said: "Through the International Government Communication Centre, we will seek to further develop the IGCF and its annual agenda for further qualification of those working in the field of government communication. This will be done in accordance with a new developmental vision that will accommodate various recent changes and present them to workers and researchers in this important area based on Sharjah's vision in enriching different scientific spheres."

The International Government Communication Centre aims to achieve harmony and compatibility with Sharjah's strategy in supporting modern sciences, research, education and development of government cadres through a strategic priority that entails promoting for the IGCF throughout the year and enhancing Sharjah's reputation and position in the field of studies and research, as well as developing the Centre itself to form a local, regional and international reference in government communication, he added.

For her part, Jawaher Al Naqbi, Manager of the International Government Communication Forum, expressed her enthusiasm about the establishment of the International Government Communication Centre, which represents a culmination of the great efforts exerted over the past years, and a proof of the substantial support extended by the UAE wise leadership and Government of Sharjah to the various areas of government communication.

She said: "The launch of such a centre for the first time in the region mirrors the success of the Emirate of Sharjah and the IGCF in the development of all aspects of this vital sector. It also heralds the beginning of an important phase in line with a new strategy through which we aspire to achieve as many of our objectives as possible and improve the various areas of government communication and the skills of workers in the field."

Hessa Al Hammadi, Manager of the Government Communication Department at Sharjah Government Media Bureau, stressed the importance of launching such a sophisticated initiative as the International Government Communication Centre. She described it as a leap forward for the government communication sector, which receives utmost support from the Emirate of Sharjah.

"We as a department of government communication highly appreciate the efforts of the IGCF, and are very pleased with all the attention paid to government communication, which demonstrates the keenness of Sharjah Government to promote this field and support it with initiatives that contribute to its progress and highlight the Emirate's pioneering experience in this regard at a local and international level," said Al Hammadi.

As far as government communication practitioners are concerned, the International Government Communication Centre will work to promote their capabilities through the implementation of world-class training programmes.

The Sharjah Government Media Bureau, known earlier as the Sharjah Media Centre, is the communication and public relations arm of the Government of Sharjah. Launched in 2012 and hosted by Sharjah Government Media Bureau, the IGCF aims to showcase best global practices in government communication, and enhance the performance of governments through improving their communication with citizens.

The IGCF 2017 will see more than 2,500 world leaders, opinion makers and media and communication experts all under one roof who will brainstorm over how best to implement the UN’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. They will debate issues and challenges facing governments around the world and the world community and discuss ways of creating a better world.

Sharjah announces launch of international Government Communication Centre