Netherlands cancels Turkish FM's flight permit

Date: 11 March 2017 16:46

Baku, March 11, AZERTAC

The Netherlands has canceled Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu's flight permit on grounds of "security" and "public safety", Dutch Foreign Ministry announced in a statement Saturday, Anadolu Agency said.

The announcement came just hours after Cavusoglu said Turkey would impose "severe sanctions" on the Netherlands if attempts were made to cancel his planned meeting in the European country.

In remarks made during a live television interview on CNN Turk earlier, Cavusoglu said: "If the Netherlands cancels my flight, we will impose severe sanctions on them that will affect it economically and politically."

