Date: 11 March 2017 16:46

Baku, March 11, AZERTAC

Last year Azerbaijan's national broadcaster ITV announced Dihaj as the country's representative in the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest. Today the video for Dihaj's entry, Skeletons, was released. According to Eurovision.tv, Dihaj will perform Skeletons at the Eurovision Song Contest 2017 in Kyiv. The song was written by famous Azerbaijani composer/producer Isa Melikov and Sandra Bjurman. They both previously worked with Eldar Gasimov and Nikki Jamal on their winning entry for Azerbaijan in 2011. Isa’s creative vision brought to life songs for Dima Bilan and Aysel. Sandra also helped to write Elnur’s Hour of the Wolf (2015), Safura’s Drip Drop (2010) and Maria Yaremchuk’s Ukrainian entry song Tick-Tock in 2014.

Azerbaijan will compete in the first Semi-Final in Kyiv on May 9.

In 2014, she created Dihaj, an electronic music collective from Baku.

Dihaj to perform “Skeleton” in Eurovision 2017