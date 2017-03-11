Richard Hoagland: Co-chairs are now focused on realization of a high-level meeting

Aktual mövzular: Dollar alış-satışı , Cəbhədə gərginlik, Məzənnə, Hava haqqında, Neftin qiyməti
Date: 11 March 2017 17:46
Baku, March 11, AZERTAC
Co-chairs are now focused on realization of a high-level meeting, said US Co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Richard Hoagland at a press conference in Baku.
He stressed the necessity of returning to negotiations table at highest level, adding that all the three co-chairs see no military solution to the conflict.
