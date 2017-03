Date: 11 March 2017 18:46

Baku, March 11, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani judo fighters have claimed two bronze medals on the second day of Grand Slam tournament in Baku.

The medals came from Rustam Orujov in the men`s 73kg weight category and Khanim Huseynova in the women`s 63kg class.

