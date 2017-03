Date: 11 March 2017 18:46

Baku, March 11, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani taekwondo fighters will compete in an international tournament to be held in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.

Azerbaijan`s hopes will be pinned on 28 taekwondo fighters.

The tournament will bring together more than 1000 fighters from more than 40 countries.

