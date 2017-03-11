Ukrtatnafta receives first batch of Azerbaijani oil via Odessa-Kremenchug pipeline

Date: 11 March 2017 18:46

Baku, Marc 11, AZERTAC

Ukrtatnafta” OJSC (operator of Kremenchuk Refinery) has received the first batch of Azerbaijani oil through pipeline system of Ukrtransnafta company, AZERTAC reports referring to the press service of the company.

“Ukrtatnafta has been processing Azeri Light since last December, but still the oil delivered to the plant by rail. A branch of the pipeline “Odessa-Kremenchug” stood idle for several years, but thanks to the diversification of oil supplies through this pipeline back in force,” the message says.

The diversification of import of crude oil in Ukraine became possible due to intergovernmental agreements with Azerbaijan on direct deliveries of oil to Ukrainian refineries.

