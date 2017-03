Date: 11 March 2017 19:46

Baku, March 11, AZERTAC

Rufat Ismayilov has added gold to Azerbaijan`s medal haul at Grand Slam judo tournament in Baku.

He secured the medal after defeating Iran`s Seyyid Mollaeh in the 81kg final.

Azerbaijan`s Ismayilov claims gold at Baku Judo Grand Slam