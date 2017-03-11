Date: 11 March 2017 21:46

A+ A–



Baku, March 11, AZERTAC

A memorial plaque to acclaimed Azerbaijani architect Fikrat Huseynov has been unveiled in Palazzo Coppini, in the historic center of Florence, Italy. Palazzo Coppini is an International Centre for international meetings between different cultures and also home of the activities of the International network of cooperation of the Romualdo Del Bianco Foundation.

According to Emir Huseynov, the architect`s son, the ceremony was held as part of the 19th General Assembly and International Conference of Experts of the Romualdo Del Bianco Foundation, titled Heritage for Planet Earth 2017.

Memorial plaque to acclaimed Azerbaijani architect unveiled in Florence