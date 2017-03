Date: 12 March 2017 11:46

A+ A–



Baku, March 12, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani weightlifter Sanan Mirzayev (85kg) has claimed a bronze medal at the International Fajr Cup in the Iranian city of Ahvaz.

He secured the medal after scoring a total of 308kg, with a lift of 141kg in the snatch and 167kg in the clean and jerk.