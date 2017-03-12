Date: 12 March 2017 11:46

A+ A–



Baku, March 12, AZERTAC

Saudi ruler King Salman arrived in Tokyo for a three-day visit to Japan on Sunday.

The stopover is part of a month long Asia tour which also took the king to Malaysia, Brunei and Indonesia.

He is said to be accompanied by several hundred people and nearly 500 tonnes of luggage.

During his visit, King Salman’s first to Japan since taking the throne, he will meet with Japan’s emperor Akihito and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Both countries are expected to use the meetings to build on agreements relating to energy security and infrastructure investment signed last year.

They will also discuss investment following a September 2016 agreement between Saudi Aramco and Mizuho Bank.

Another major deal announced will be a proposed Saudi-Japan Vision 2030 initiative, which will include dozens of joint cooperation projects relating to areas including desalination and solar power.

This will come as Japanese firms eye a share of the projects supporting the kingdom’s diversification efforts.

Saudi King begins Japan visit