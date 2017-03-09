Taha Akgul: My new goal is to succeed at Islamic Solidarity Games

Date: 12 March 2017 13:46

Baku, March 12, AZERTAC

“We’re here at friendly competition with athletes from Bulgaria, Azerbaijan and Georgia. I already won gold medals at Baku 2015 and Rio 2016 Olympics. My new goal is to succeed at Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games,” said Turkish wrestler Taha Akgul as he was interviewed by the official website of Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games.

“I'd like to tell our youth interested in wrestling to always aim for the top and believe in their abilities. When it comes to Baku 2017 values, I choose unity. Let everyone hold hands and act as one,” Taha Akgul added.

