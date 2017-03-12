Date: 12 March 2017 14:46

A+ A–



Baku, March 12, AZERTAC

Turkish family minister's vehicle was intercepted by Dutch police while entering the country late Saturday, Turkish Consul-General in Rotterdam Sadin Ayyildiz said, according to Anadolu Agency.

Ayyildiz told Anadolu Agency that he did not exactly know Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya's exact whereabouts and was not allowed to leave his residence.

In addition, the Dutch police blocked Anadolu Agency and TRT correspondents who were with the minister to cover her visit.

The move came hours after the Netherlands has canceled Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu's flight permit on grounds of "security" and "public safety", Dutch Foreign Ministry announced in a statement Saturday.

The foreign minister was scheduled to address the Turkish community in the Dutch city of Rotterdam later Saturday.

Dutch police intercepts Turkish family minister's vehicle