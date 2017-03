Date: 12 March 2017 16:46

Baku, March 12, AZERTAC

An Ukraine-Azerbaijan business forum will be held in Kiev on March 13.

The event will be organized as part of a visit of Azerbaijan`s Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev to Ukraine.

The business forum will discuss the creation of joint ventures.

