Azerbaijani karate fighters win five medals on first day of Baku Open

Date: 12 March 2017 16:46

Baku, March 12, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani karate fighters have grabbed five medals on the first day of Baku Open tournament.

Asiman Gurbanli (84kg), Panah Abdullayev (-84kg) and Farida Abdullayeva (68kg) became the winners of the tournament. Shahin Atamov and Zaur Mammadli claimed the silver medals for Azerbaijan.

Along with Azerbaijan, the tournament brings together 360 fighters from Turkey, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Slovakia and Georgia.

