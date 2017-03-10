President Ilham Aliyev arrived in France for official visit

Date: 12 March 2017 20:46

Paris, March 12, AZERTAC

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today arrived in the French Republic for an official visit.

A ceremonial guard of honor was lined up for the head of state at Paris Orly International Airport, which was decorated with the national flags of Azerbaijan and France.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev was welcomed by high-ranking officials of France.

