Apple took almost 80% of the profits in the smartphone market last year

Date: 13 March 2017 17:34

Samsung, the South Korean tech giant tops the 'List of top Smartphone seller in the 2016 tech market.' Apple, the Cupertino based tech giant remains in the second position followed by Huawei's Honor and Ascend series at the third and fourth position respectively. Xiaomi is positioned at the fifth followed by Vivo and Oppo.



According to Yon Hap News, it is reported that Samsung Electronics Co. was the biggest seller of smartphones in 2016 as the company sold 308.5 million units of Galaxy series smartphones and this clear statistics are coming from the industry tracker Strategy Analytics. Comparatively, Apple Inc.'s sold 215.5 million iPhone smartphones and Huawei's Honor and Ascend series sold 72.2 million and 65.7 million respectively.



Chinese tech giant Xiaomi sold 46.4 million units and OPPO sold 38.4 million units of R series smartphones. The other Chinese Smartphone maker Vivo sold 33.7 million X series and 25.6 million Y series smartphones last year.



It is reported that Cupertino tech giant grabbed a major share of profits in the year 2016. Apple Inc. took close to 80 percent of worldwide profits from smartphones which brought the company $44.9 billion out of $53.7 billion total. Even though the sales may not be as high as Samsung, but the company has a huge profit last year



Comparatively, Seoul tech giant brought in 14.6 percent or $8.3 billion and it was an unfortunate year for the company as the very stylish Galaxy Note 7 recall impacted the profit. Comparing operating profit margins, Apple's was 32.4% while Samsung's was 11.6%.



Huawei, the Chinese tech giant positioning itself at the third spot holds a major share in the tech market. The Honor series alone sold 72.2 million and the higher-end Ascend series sold 65.7 million. Xiaomi also managed to do fairly good with an operating profit of $929 million last year, accounting for 1.6 percent of global profits. OPPO is reported to have 1.5 percent of the global profits and its rival Vivo accounted for 1.3 percent.





