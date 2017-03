Date: 13 March 2017 17:46

Baku, March 13, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani weightlifters have brought home a clutch of seven medals, including a gold from the International Fajr Cup held in the Iranian city of Ahvaz.

Azerbaijani athletes also won a silver and five bronze medals.

Azerbaijan ranked 4th in the medal table with 465 points.

