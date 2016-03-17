Baku to host CaspianAgro 2017 exhibition

Date: 13 March 2017 17:46

Baku, March 13, AZERTAC

A major regional forum of agricultural producers the 11th Azerbaijan International Agriculture CaspianAgro 2017 exhibition will take place from 17th to 19th May in Baku. Over the years, the CaspianAgro exhibition has established itself as a reliable platform for annual meetings between experts, and demonstrations of machinery, equipment, goods and services for the agricultural industry.

Agriculture is a major point of interest to the Government of Azerbaijan. For several years in a row, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, has been attending the exhibition, and has become acquainted with new products offered by the manufacturers and distributors to the Azerbaijan market. At the conference, devoted to the success of the third year of implementation of the State Program on Regional Socio-Economic Development (2014-2018), it was noted that the agricultural sector has shown a successful pace of development, growing by 2.6 percent compared to the previous year. It was further noted that significant measures would be undertaken to preserve this positive dynamic in the future.

Over the years, the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Azerbaijan has not only provided invaluable active support to the CaspianAgro exhibition, but has also actively taken part in this event. The exhibition is also supported by the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO), and the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organization of the Republic of Azerbaijan (AEC). The exhibition is organised by Caspian Event Organisers, CEO.

This year the CaspianAgro 2017 exhibition will bring together both manufacturers and distributors of agricultural products and equipment from Azerbaijan, Belarus, China, Italy, Turkey, Russia and Sri Lanka, as well as other countries. For the third year in a row, Georgia will take part with National pavilion in the exhibition. Among the debutants of this year are Chinese companies on the Silk Way, representing the Jiangxi province (Southeast China). For the first time the Kingdom of the Netherlands became a partner country of the exhibition. During his visit to the exhibition last year, President of the Maastricht School of Management, former chairman of the Senate of the Kingdom of the Netherlands and Honorary Chairman of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Mr Rene van der Linden said, “This exhibition provides an excellent opportunity for the promotion of agricultural business, particularly in B2B format. I am impressed with this forum! I believe that the participation of Dutch companies at this exhibition will bring about further expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation.” Thus, the Netherlands has become a partner country as a result of many successful years of participation by Dutch companies at the CaspianAgro exhibition. Registration sponsor of the CaspianAgro 2017 exhibition is the company Grand Motors from Azerbaijan.

In general, the exhibition will cover the most relevant fields of the agricultural sector and will provide an opportunity to get acquainted with a number of innovations - equipment for poultry farms, greenhouse equipment and the turnkey construction of greenhouses, as well as kit for the livestock industry, substrates, foods for pets and fish, seeds, fertilisers, agricultural machinery, etc. The following sectors will be extended to include irrigation systems and agricultural machinery for cotton which has recently enjoyed great growth in Azerbaijan. The Laboratory Equipment sector will present microscopes, apparatus, laboratory instruments and equipment required to increase productivity and regularly study the crops - from weight to determining the extent of any plant infestations by harmful substances through moisture content and more.

It is encouraging that companies from Azerbaijan will take part in these sectors on a par with foreign manufacturers. In general, Azerbaijani companies will make up 40% of exhibitors. In addition, traditional info tours for entrepreneurs and farmers from Azerbaijani regions will be organised at the CaspianAgro exhibition to help you to learn about the latest equipment and machinery.

Thus, the CaspianAgro 2017 exhibition will provide participants with an opportunity to get acquainted with the latest trends. It will also create opportunities to expand cooperation and establish new business relationships that will boost investment inflow and introduce new technologies in the agricultural sector of Azerbaijan.

