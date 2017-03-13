Date: 13 March 2017 19:46

A+ A–



Baku, March 13, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan Airlines increases the number of flights on Baku-Tbilisi-Baku route, the Georgian Civil Aviation Agency said.

The number of flights between the capitals of Azerbaijan and Georgia will grow from seven to ten per week by May 4.

The flight is carried out by the Airbus A319 aircraft.

Azerbaijan Airlines increases number of flights on Baku-Tbilisi-Baku route