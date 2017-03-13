Business workshop on Azerbaijan sparks great interest of Japanese businessmen

Date: 13 March 2017 20:46

Tokyo, March 13, AZERTAC

A business workshop on Azerbaijan has sparked great interest of Japanese businessmen in the city of Fukuoka. The workshop was organized by Cross Border Club office in Fukuoka.

Head of Cross Border Club Kazuyasu Ishida and doctoral student at the University of Hokkaido Alibay Mammadov highlighted Azerbaijan`s economy and business environment. They stressed that the Azerbaijani government attaches special importance to developing the non-oil sector and diversifying the national economy. They said that apart from major Japanese companies, small and medium entrepreneurs are interested in Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan is also interested in applying Japanese high technologies, they said.

The Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict was also discussed at the workshop. The speakers said that Armenia’s aggressive policy hinders the progress of the entire region. They noted that although the Armenian army regularly jeopardizes security on the line of contact, full stability reigns in Azerbaijan and the country is developing at a rapid pace.

Fukuoka businessmen were encouraged to be closely involved in Azerbaijan-related projects.

Vugar Aghayev

Special Correspondent

