Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers win three medals in Istanbul

Date: 13 March 2017 20:46

Baku, March 13, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers have claimed three medals, including two golds at the International 45th Yasar Dogu Tournament held in Istanbul, Turkey.

Azerbaijan’s gold medals came from Galib Aliyev and Aslanbek Alborov in the 61kg and 97kg weight categories respectively. Another Azerbaijani wrestler Mahir Amiraslanov grabbed the silver medal in the 57kg division.

Azerbaijan ranked third in the medal table behind Turkey and Russia.

