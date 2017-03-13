NATO experts visit Azerbaijani Defence Ministry`s Department of International Military Cooperation

Date: 13 March 2017 21:46

Baku, March 13, AZERTAC

A working meeting with a group of NATO experts on the implementation of the documents of "Planning and Review Process" (PARP) and "Individual Partnership Action Plan" (IPAP) relating to the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan was held in the Department of the International Military Cooperation on March 13.

During the meeting, the reforms in the defense sphere, cooperation with NATO and partner countries, implementation of the goals and obligations for the programs of PARP and IPAP were discussed.

Participants of the meeting have also considered the Azerbaijan-NATO joint plan of military education and training, the activities carried out within the framework of the Operational Capabilities Concept (OCC) and the contribution of Azerbaijani peacekeepers to the non-combat mission "Resolute Support" in Afghanistan.

